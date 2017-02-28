Lithuania convicts ex-air force captain of spying for Russia

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A Lithuanian court has convicted a former air force captain and another man of spying for Russia's secret service.

The Siauliai District Court ruled Tuesday that former Lithuanian air force captain Sergey Pusin, was guilty of spying and gave him a 5-year prison sentence. His co-conspirator, Russian citizen Sergey Moiseenko, also was convicted on espionage charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The court said Moiseenko recruited Pusin to provide information on NATO's air policing missions and other intelligence information.

Pusin had pleaded guilty. Moiseenko denied any wrongdoing.

