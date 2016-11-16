Lindbergh's iconic aviation cap to go under hammer in Paris
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 16, 2016
PARIS — The iconic aviation cap worn by Charles Lindbergh during his famed 1927 trans-Atlantic flight to France is being auctioned off in Paris.
The floppy brown leather cap that buttons around the chin is expected to fetch $64,000-$86,000 at Drouot's auction on Wednesday in what's being billed as an exceptional sale.
The item was discovered by a Parisian family in their garden days after the 25-year-old Lindbergh flew his plane solo from New York to Le Bourget in the Paris suburbs.
Auctioneer Nicholas Couvrand said that the cap had fallen off during a later flight when Lindbergh did "a loop" in the air.
The cap kept the captain warm during the grueling 33-hour air voyage that propelled the unknown air mail pilot to international fame.
