GALLERY
Leadership camp challenges Europe JROTC cadets to face their fears
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 24, 2017
<gallery>
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from across DODEA-Europe converged at the Grafenwoehr Training Area this week to face their fears and challenge their leadership skills.
The 127 JROTC cadets pushed themselves mentally and physically as they moved through obstacles each day during the Cadet Leadership Challenge, which runs from June 18-25. The high schoolers rappelled off the Camp Aachen rappel tower, maneuvered through the high-ropes course and worked together to overcome obstacles at the leadership reaction course.
“Everybody is afraid of something,” said Norman Matzke, the camp commander. “Fear of heights, fear of the water, fear of public speaking. Here we give them the opportunity to face those fears and become a better leader.”
egnash.martin@stripes.com
Twitter: @Marty_Stripes
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
'Like being back in a combat zone': Congressman, combat doctor tended to shot Scalise
New Navy carrier Ford hobbled by flaws in launching, landing planes as costs soar
Prior to deactivation, 5th Signal Command bids farewell to former home in Worms
The sad duty now his, Trump calls for unity after shooting
Psychologist suffered 'torment' designing CIA interrogations
Investigators obtain data recorder in USS Fitzgerald collision