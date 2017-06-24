Leadership camp challenges Europe JROTC cadets to face their fears

<gallery>

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from across DODEA-Europe converged at the Grafenwoehr Training Area this week to face their fears and challenge their leadership skills.

The 127 JROTC cadets pushed themselves mentally and physically as they moved through obstacles each day during the Cadet Leadership Challenge, which runs from June 18-25. The high schoolers rappelled off the Camp Aachen rappel tower, maneuvered through the high-ropes course and worked together to overcome obstacles at the leadership reaction course.

“Everybody is afraid of something,” said Norman Matzke, the camp commander. “Fear of heights, fear of the water, fear of public speaking. Here we give them the opportunity to face those fears and become a better leader.”

