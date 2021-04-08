Landstuhl hospital taking coronavirus vaccine appointments for those with high infection risk

Capt. Colin Simsarian, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in January 2021. LRMC will begin vaccinating Defense Department Tier 1C beneficiaries at high risk of getting the coronavirus starting April 16, the hospital said.

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center will begin vaccinating eligible beneficiaries in the Kaiserslautern Military Community at high risk of contracting the coronavirus starting April 16, the hospital said.

The Army hospital is taking appointments now for those in Defense Department Tier 1c, which includes those age 65 and above, and those ages 18-64 with high-risk conditions as determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. High-risk conditions include cancer, diabetes, weakened immune systems, hypertension, obesity and other health problems.

Appointments can be made by selecting “Germany” through the Defense Health Agency’s portal. Those enrolled at other military treatment facilities should not book appointments through Landstuhl, instructions on the DHA website said.

The Baumholder general population ages 18 and up can use the same site to request appointments through its community clinic.

Health care workers at LRMC will administer the Moderna vaccine, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The hospital will validate that beneficiaries booking online qualify for Tier 1 before confirming appointments. Walk-in vaccinations will not be available.

Appointment holders must bring their Defense Department ID card. Those who haven’t been to Landstuhl or one of its branch clinics previously must go first to the patient administrative division and bring their medical insurance information.

Appointment dates will be scheduled based on vaccine availability, LRMC said in its Facebook post. An appointment for a second vaccination will be made after receiving the first shot at the hospital, LRMC said.

