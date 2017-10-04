Landmark Srebrenica trial to resume in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia -- A Serbian appeals court says the landmark trial of eight former Bosnian Serb police officers charged with taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre can resume following a suspension.

The trial was halted in July because charges in the case had been filed at a time Serbia was without a chief war crimes prosecutor. The new prosecutor, Snezana Stanojkovic, then filed a request to resume the proceedings.

No date was immediately set Wednesday for the future hearings.

The trial is seen as a test of Serbia's pledge to punish war criminals as it formally seeks European Union membership - and an important step in Balkan reconciliation more than two decades after the Bosnian war.

Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops in Srebrenica.