Kremlin: Support for Assad not unconditional
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 6, 2017
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tells The Associated Press that Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad is not unconditional.
Dmitry Peskov spoke two days after a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held province. Moscow, Assad's key backer, has been supporting the Syrian government militarily since 2015.
Turkey said Thursday that autopsies of Syrian victims from this week's assault in Idlib province, which happened 60 miles from the Turkish border, show they were subjected to chemical weapons.
The Syrian government maintains it didn't use chemical weapons, instead blaming the rebels for stockpiling the deadly chemicals. Russia's Defense Ministry says the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the town's eastern outskirts.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Guantanamo has a feral cat problem. Operation Git-Meow to the rescue
Veteran whose heroic deeds went unrecognized for 6 decades dead at 100
Marines: Troubled F/A-18 Hornet jet fleet has got to go
Peterson Air Force Base airman from Oregon dies in Syria
USAFE band jazzes it up in tour of Ukraine
Ospreys to join Marines for annual 6-month rotation Down Under