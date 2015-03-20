Kremlin: Report of Putin meddling in US election is 'nonsense'

U.S. intel directly links Putin to a Russian campaign to undermine the presidential election, citing a 'vendetta' against Hillary Clinton, according to NBC News. Russia denies any role in election meddling. MSNBC

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as "nonsense" a report by NBC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in trying to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I was astonished when I saw it," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said of the news report, according to Russia's TASS news agency. "I think, this is nothing but nonsense, there is not a chance that anybody could believe that."

In Japan, where Putin was on an official visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also blasted the report as "ludicrous nonsense."

These statements, like any nonsense, "cannot have any grounds," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The report by NBC News cited two unnamed "senior U.S. intelligence officials" as saying the Russian president personally intervened in the 2016 presidential election.

New intelligence links Putin directly to the leaks from hacked Democratic National Committee emails, the officials told NBC News with "a high level of confidence."

A high-level intelligence source said the campaign began as a "vendetta" against Hillary Clinton, NBC News reported. The goal grew into an effort to expose corruption in U.S. politics and to undermine America's international credibility.

The NBC News report comes after last week's report from The Washington Post, also citing unnamed intelligence sources, which said the CIA believed that Russia not only interfered in the election, but did so with the intention of helping Donald Trump win.

Although U.S. intelligence agencies agree Russia was behind several hacks during the campaign, including that of the DNC, the CIA is thus far the only agency reported to have reached the conclusion that the efforts were explicitly meant to benefit Trump.

On Oct. 7, the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement on behalf of the U.S. Intelligence Community expressing confidence that the "Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations." The ODNI and FBI do not believe there is enough evidence to conclude the cyber attacks were intended to help Trump win, however.

Given Putin's authoritarian control over the Russian government, it is logical that any intervention in the U.S. election would have required the former KGB officer's approval. In the October statement, the 17 American intelligence agencies said, "based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities."

©2016 USA Today

Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

