Kosovo: 7 arrested for alleged terror activity linked to IS

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Seven people have been arrested in Kosovo for alleged involvement in terror activities that prosecutors think were carried out with co-conspirators in neighboring Balkan countries, police said Sunday.

A police statement issued Sunday provided no details on what the suspects allegedly did, but said their actions endangered the country and allegedly were coordinated with others in Albania and Macedonia.

Their arrests in three cities on Saturday came the same day authorities in Albania arrested four people for allegedly funding and recruiting members for the Islamic State group in Syria.

It was not clear if the European suspects had succeeded in placing recruits with extremist groups in Syria or Iraq.

Authorities say no Kosovo citizens have joined extremist groups in the Middle East this year, but about 70 are thought to be active there.

The online news site kallxo.com reported that prosecutors stated in arrest warrants that the suspects were planning attacks in Kosovo and other Balkan countries.

The warrants allege the suspects belong to IS and had received orders to launch attacks in the region. They also allege that one of the men arrested had fought for the Islamic State group in Syria.

Nasuf Hasani, a lawyer for one of the seven arrested Saturday, disputed the charges, saying the "prosecutor's office claim is absurd because they have offered no proof."

A court in Pristina has ordered the suspects held for one month while the investigation continues.