Kaiserslautern police identify woman found dead near mall

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A woman who was found dead near Kaiserslautern's shopping mall in December had come to Germany for work, police said Monday, repeating a call for Americans to come forward if they saw anything that might lead to an arrest in the case.

Police identified the woman as Diana Bodi and said she had come from from Ozd, an industrial town in northern Hungary near the border with Slovakia, to Munich on Dec. 4 last year to take a job as a caregiver.

After the job offer was withdrawn for unexplained “health reasons,” Bodi may have taken another position, they said.

Police launched a murder investigation after Bodi was found dead in an alleyway off Stauboernchenstrasse, steps from Kaiserslautern's mall and busy pedestrian zone, on Dec. 14, just 10 days after she arrived in Germany.

She was known to have spent time in Saarbruecken, in August last year, and may also have been in Stuttgart, although the authorities did not say when.

“We are not just looking for Americans in Kaiserslautern, but also in Stuttgart” to come forward, police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told Stars and Stripes Monday. “It could be that Bodi worked for an American family.”

The police are also seeking leads about one or more people who were allegedly seen carrying a “large, long object” toward Stauboernchenstrasse, days before Bodi was found. The object may have been carried over someone's shoulder or in a wheelbarrow or shopping cart, they said.

Anyone who saw something fitting that description within a half-mile radius of Stauboernchenstrasse should contact the Kaiserslautern criminal police at 0631 369 2620, or leave an anonymous tip at 0152 1197 0863, they said in a statement.

