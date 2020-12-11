Kaiserslautern Elementary to close classrooms for two days, switch to remote learning through winter break

A third-grade Kaiserslautern Elementary School teacher, Shannon Blakely, noted tasks for remote learning on a dry-erase board at her home in May of 2020. KES's classrooms will be closed for two days, and in-person students are going back to remote learning through winter break.

Kaiserslautern Elementary School in Germany will close its classrooms Monday and Tuesday because of a coronavirus case, the school’s principal wrote in a letter to parents.

Affected students will be switched to remote learning from Wednesday to Dec. 18, according to the letter from principal David Groat. Teachers will contact families Tuesday to discuss how they will proceed with remote learning. Officials expect in-person instruction to resume after winter break on Jan. 4.

The school is working with public health officials on contact tracing, and those who are deemed to have been in close contact with the person with coronavirus will be notified by health officials.

Vogelweh Elementary School sent a text message from principal David M. Lee to parents that said the school plans to be open next week.

"As a precaution this afternoon, some neighborhoods sent home some items that kids could use if we were to go remote again, in light of German discussions of possible closures," the message said. "We understand some students interpreted that measure incorrectly, and believe the school is closed next week. At this point, we are open."

Lee's message said parents would be notified if the school's classrooms were closed.

