Italy premier admits delays in avalanche response
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 25, 2017
PENNE, Italy — Italy Premier Paolo Gentiloni has acknowledged delays and "malfunctioning" in Italy's response to the avalanche that buried a mountain hotel — but he says it's wrong to try to find scapegoats now.
In a briefing to parliament Wednesday, Gentiloni said the government doesn't fear the truth and that criminal investigations will ascertain responsibilities.
But he said such investigations are not meant "to poison the well." He said he shares the search for truth but not the scapegoating underway.
Audio recordings of an emergency call have shown how the first alarms about the avalanche were brushed off by the Pescara prefect's office, which assured the caller the hotel was fine.
Twenty-four people died and five remain under the rubble.
