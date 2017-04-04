Israeli, Italian jets buzz past Acropolis in exercise
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 4, 2017
ATHENS, Greece — Air force jets from Israel and Italy have joined Greek planes in a low-altitude flyover in central Athens, as part of an 11-day international military exercise based in southern Greece.
Five planes taking part in the exercises looped around the ancient Acropolis, taking many city residents and tourists by surprise. One Israeli and one Italian jet joined three Greek fighters in the flyover.
The exercise, which also includes forces from The United States and the United Arab Emirates, ends April 6.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
More aggressive US strikes in Somalia put civilians at risk, experts say
US-led coalition adjusts tactics to counter Islamic State forcing civilians into targeted buildings
Noted Air Force command chief master sergeant faces 15 UCMJ charges
Amid US uncertainty on Afghanistan policy, Russia resurrects interest
Why private property owners may be the biggest obstacle to Trump's wall
Japan considers missiles to deter N. Korea, strengthen US alliance