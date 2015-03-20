In defiant jab at Russia, Senate all but assured to approve Montenegro's NATO bid

WASHINGTON — With the support of the Trump administration, the Senate is taking a swipe at Russia this week by voting to let one of Europe's smallest countries into NATO.

The Senate is all but guaranteed to approve Montenegro's bid to become a fully-fledged member of the security alliance, after an opening procedural vote passed Monday evening by a vote of 97 to 2.

Hawks and moderates of both parties are convinced that Russia's influence should be checked wherever possible, and that adopting Montenegro - once part of former Yugoslavia - is a way to do it.

"It is a nation in this contest that we are now engaged in with Vladimir Putin, who has committed to extending the reach and influence of the Russian government . . . to the point where he attempted a coup to overthrow the freely elected government of Montenegro," Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said on the Senate floor Monday. "If we turn down Montenegro it will not remain the democracy that it is today."

Authorities in Montenegro claim pro-Russian factions attempted to stage a coup last October during parliamentary elections. Russia has denied any involvement.

The Kremlin also is strongly opposed to any more expansion of NATO. Three Balkan countries that were once under Russia's Cold War sphere of influence are in the process of joining. Georgia, a former Soviet republic, has also expressed interest in joining.

The strength of Monday's procedural Senate vote makes ratification of Montenegro's bid in the United States inevitable. All current NATO member states must ratify Montenegro's bid in order for it to accede to the treaty - or become a member.

Still, the road to ratifying Montenegro's bid in the United States has not been entirely smooth. During the last Congress, the term clock ran out before the Senate got a chance to vote on Montenegro - leading many to wonder if Republicans were dragging their heels because Trump had struck a conciliatory tone on Russia.

The president spoke highly of Putin on the campaign trail, and the intelligence community determined that Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 with the intention of promoting Trump's candidacy. Two congressional committees, as well as the FBI, are currently investigating possible ties or collusion between members of Trump's campaign and transition teams and the Kremlin.

But the administration has urged the Senate to ratify NATO's bid. In a letter, first reported by Reuters, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrote to Senate leaders earlier this month that ratifying Montenegro's membership is "strongly in the interests of the United States."

In fact, what opposition exists to Montenegro's bid appears to be coming primarily from one senator - Kentucky Republican Rand Paul - who is making the point that he believes supporting Montenegro's bid is a waste of U.S. taxpayer money.

Accusing his fellow senators of simply using Montenegro's bid as an excuse for "a punching session about Russia," Paul argued Monday that "admitting Montenegro to NATO will do nothing to advance our national security and will do everything to simply add another small country to the welfare wagon of NATO."

It's a tone reminiscent of that Trump struck during the campaign about NATO, when he told the New York Times that member states "aren't paying their bills" - suggesting the U.S. commitment to fulfill its treaty obligations to other members of the alliance might be leveraged on whether those countries had settled the books.

As president, he appears to have altered his stance, pledging earlier this year that the United States will "strongly support NATO," as reported by CNN - though he continued to stress that other NATO members have to contribute more toward collective defense.

NATO members agreed in 2014 to a 10-year timetable to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product to collective defense. Most do not at the moment.

Montenegro's contribution, as a country with a GDP of about $4 billion and a standing army of about 2,000 soldiers, would likely not contribute much, even if it meets the 2 percent target.

NATO members have only been called upon once to meet their collective security obligations under Article V of the North Atlantic Treaty - after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in the United States.