Hungary to erect second fence to deter migrants

The Hungarian government said it will start building a new fence on the border with Serbia in the spring because of the risk that large numbers of migrants may try to enter the country.

Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, said Thursday that work on the second barrier will start as soon as weather conditions allow.

Lazar said the government would spend some 38 billion forints ($130.7 million) on erecting the new fence and to set up shipping containers in transit zones at the Serbian border.

Asylum-seekers will be forced to wait there while their requests for protection are reviewed by Hungarian officials.

The stricter measures for refugees have been strongly criticized by human rights advocates. Amnesty International says the government is "demonizing" asylum-seekers.

Meanwhile more than 1,000 migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea during several operations since Wednesday, and many more are expected to attempt the perilous journey as winter ends.

Rescuers found 332 people on Thursday in three separate rubber boats traveling north of the Libyan coast, according to Proactiva Open Arms, the nonprofit that operates the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel.

The first boat was located 25 miles offshore. It carried 99 people, including two pregnant women and some passengers with burn injuries, Proactiva spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said.

The nonprofit group found two more boats in the afternoon and rescued all 233 people onboard. The Golfo Azzurro was escorting them to a port in Sicily.

In a separate operation, Italy's coast guard said that some of the 730 migrants rescued during seven different operations Wednesday were brought ashore Thursday.

Migrants attempting to reach Europe from the Mideast and Africa typically are fleeing violence or seeking better economic opportunities.