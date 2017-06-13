Hungary hands over to Germany wanted neo-Nazi evading prison
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 13, 2017
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian police say they have handed over to German authorities a neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.
Horst Mahler was detained in the western Hungarian city of Sopron on May 15 based on an international arrest warrant, and a Budapest court ordered his extradition to Germany last week.
Police said Thursday that Mahler was transferred into German custody at Budapest's Ferenc Liszt Airport.
Mahler, 81, was a founding member of the left-wing Red Army Faction militant group. He later turned to the far right and has had numerous neo-Nazi-related convictions.
Mahler fled Germany after being allowed to leave prison two year ago due to serious illness. He was serving a 10-year sentence.
