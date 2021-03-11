Homicide suspect still at large, likely on foot in area near Ramstein Air Base

Daniel Mentel, 38, shown here in a September 2020 photo released by police, is suspected of killing his mother and another person March 9, 2021, in Weilerbach, a village near Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Mentel was still at large as of Thursday morning.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A German man wanted in connection with the killings of his mother and her partner is likely on foot, police said as they searched for the suspect for a third day northeast of Ramstein Air Base.

Daniel Mentel, 38, is a suspect in the violent deaths of his mother, 60, and a man, 65, whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in a residential building in Weilerbach, Kaiserslautern police said.

Search efforts Thursday morning were focused on the villages of Katzweiler, Sambach, Hirschhorn and Rodenbach, Kaiserslautern police said Thursday in a statement on Twitter.

The villages are home to many U.S. personnel and their families who work at Ramstein or other bases in the Kaiserslautern area.

Radio station SWR3 reported the search had expanded to woods south of Sambach and Rodenbach Thursday morning.

Police shifted their search Wednesday night to Sambach, a small area between Otterbach and Katzweiler. The search has continued with a constant helicopter presence and police dogs on the ground.

Many calls from people who believe they’ve seen Mentel led police to determine the search area, Kaiserslautern police spokeswoman Christiane Lautenschlaeger said.

Police warned residents not to pick up hitchhikers or approach the suspect if they see him.

“He could seek support and therefore address people,” a Kaiserslautern police statement said. “Please do not try to speak to him yourself.”

Anyone who sees Mentel should call the emergency number 110, police said. There is generally someone available who can speak English, Lautenschlaeger said

Those with information on the case can call the Westpfalz police at 0631-369-2999.

Preliminary autopsy results released by police Wednesday ruled out that Mentel’s victims died by gunshot wounds. The victims’ deaths were “caused by violence,” Rheinland-Pfalz police said in a statement.

Kaiserslautern police Thursday released a more recent photograph of Mentel to aid in the search. The photo is from September and shows Mentel with a beard.

Police have described Mentel as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short curly hair. He was last seen wearing green work pants, a dark softshell jacket and black work shoes.

