Greece: Joint air force drills with Cyprus, Egypt, Israel
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2017
NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Greece's defense minister says plans are being drawn up for joint air force drills with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and other European countries as part of efforts to bolster stability in the eastern Mediterranean.
Panos Kammenos' remarks Sunday came after a military parade in the Cypriot capital to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the ethnically divided island's independence.
The parade included the overflight of a pair of Greek Air Force F-16 jets, the first showing of the Greek warplanes at the event in 16 years.
The island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said there will be no let-up in efforts to reunify Cyprus, despite July's collapse of peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots.
Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missiles were also put on the display at the parade.
