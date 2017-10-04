Greece backs extradition of Russian to US over bitcoin fraud
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2017
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- A Greek court has ruled to extradite Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik to the United States, where he is wanted in a $4 billion bitcoin fraud case.
The three-member panel of judges ruled Wednesday that 37-year-old, arrested while on vacation in northern Greece in July, should be sent to the U.S. following an extradition request.
Vinnik has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Russia is also seeking Vinnik's extradition on separate fraud charges.
While fighting his extradition to the US, Vinnik's lawyers said he would not contest the Russian request, which will also be heard by a Greek court. No date has been set for that.
U.S. authorities accuse Vinnik of running digital currency exchange BTC-e and of involvement in laundering money from criminal proceeds, charges he denies.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pilots killed in Tennessee jet trainer crash identified
American drone shot down in Yemen
Twitter users appear to track Navy ships using newly activated beacons
12 hours after deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, fear grips Vegas strip
Vegas hospitals swamped with victims after high-rise attack
Rock superstar Tom Petty dies at 66