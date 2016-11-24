Gov't parties delay bid to get Snowden to testify in Germany

BERLIN — The parties in Germany's governing coalition have delayed an attempt to invite former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to testify before a Parliamentary committee.

Opposition parties on the committee investigating NSA activity in Germany had sought to bring Snowden to Berlin after a court on Monday ordered the panel to invite him as a witness.

The government is expected to appeal the court's ruling in the coming days.

Allowing Snowden to travel to Germany from Moscow, where he has lived since 2013, raises the possibility that he might seek asylum in Germany.

Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union bloc and the Social Democrats removed the invitation from the agenda of Thursday's meeting.

Konstantin von Notz, a Green party member of the committee, accused the government of "cynically playing for time."

