Germany to deport alleged attacker to Tunisia
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 12, 2017
BERLIN — A Tunisian man, who allegedly was involved in an attack on the Bardo National Museum that killed more than 20 people in Tunis in 2015, can be deported from Germany.
German public broadcaster ARD reported Sunday that German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Tunisia had sent the documents needed to deport him.
The man's name wasn't given, but ARD reported he also participated in a March 2016 attack on a Tunisian town.
ARD said the Tunisian was in German custody pending deportation from September to November, but was released again because Tunis didn't send required documents. He was detained again in February.
Anis Amri, the Tunisian who killed 12 people in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market, also couldn't be deported because Tunisia failed to send documents.
