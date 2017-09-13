Germany sends 8 convicted criminals back to Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 13, 2017
BERLIN — Germany has deported eight Afghan men whose asylum applications were rejected back to their home country.
Bavaria's interior minister Joachim Herrmann says the men were all convicted criminals. At least two were convicted of rape.
Wednesday's expulsion is the first since Germany stopped deportation flights to Afghanistan following a bomb attack that partially destroyed the German embassy in Kabul on May 31. More than 100 Afghans died in the attack, prompting refugee support groups to call for a halt to deportations on security grounds.
With national elections less than two weeks away and migrant crime one of the top election issues, the German government has been taking a tough line on the need to deport people whose asylum requests have been rejected.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Can Trump actually shut down the government over wall funding?
VA to shorten benefit enrollment program window to expedite claims
Trump looks to veterans as example of unity, hours after controversial Phoenix rally
Accused NSA leaker will get to see classified evidence in her espionage trial
N. Korea warns US it will face the ‘greatest pain’ after new sanctions adopted
USS Bush returns home after battling ISIS