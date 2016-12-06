Germany's Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 6, 2016
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a new two-year term as leader of Germany's main conservative party after stressing her determination to prevent a repeat of last year's huge migrant influx.
Merkel ran unopposed Tuesday for the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union — the springboard for her run for a fourth term as chancellor in next year's German election. She won 89.5 percent of delegates' votes at a congress in the western city of Essen — solid though short of the 96.7 percent she won two years ago.
The vote came after a speech in which Merkel struck a decidedly conservative note, telling members that she wants to stem the influx of migrants, speed up deportations and ban face-covering veils where possible.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Suicide should be ruled misconduct more often, lawyer says
Cyber warfare: Is US ready?
First female soldiers graduate armor officer course
USO ends popular leisure tours at 3 centers in Germany
Nicholson: US has enough troops, authorities in Afghanistan
DODEA needles students into getting flu shots