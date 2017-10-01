Germany recognizes 1st same-sex weddings after law change
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2017
BERLIN -- A couple from Berlin has become the first in Germany to celebrate a same-sex wedding, after a new law called "marriage for all" came into force Sunday.
Karl Kreile, 59, and Bodo Mende, 60, were married Sunday morning at the town hall in Schoeneberg, a Berlin district that has long been a center of gay life in the German capital.
The law change followed a free vote in Parliament in June, making Germany the 23rd country worldwide to allow same-sex marriages.
Previously, same-sex couples had only been able to enter into registered partnerships that granted them fewer rights than heterosexual couples who married.
