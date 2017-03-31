Germany: Radicalized teen charged over attempted mall attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 31, 2017
BERLIN — German prosecutors have charged a radicalized man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill "infidels."
Prosecutors in Celle identified the 18-year-old German citizen Thursday only as Saleh S., in line with privacy rules. He is the elder brother of a 16-year-old girl, Safia S., who was convicted in January of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors say the suspect sympathized with groups such as IS. He allegedly threw the home-made firebombs — filled with diesel fuel that didn't ignite — into the entrance of the mall in Hannover on Feb. 5 last year.
They sideswiped two people, but no one was hurt and no damage caused.
