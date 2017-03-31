Germany: Radicalized teen charged over attempted mall attack

Journalists take pictures of the place where Molotov cocktails exploded near a shopping mall in Hannover, Germany, Feb. 5, 2016.

BERLIN — German prosecutors have charged a radicalized man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill "infidels."

Prosecutors in Celle identified the 18-year-old German citizen Thursday only as Saleh S., in line with privacy rules. He is the elder brother of a 16-year-old girl, Safia S., who was convicted in January of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say the suspect sympathized with groups such as IS. He allegedly threw the home-made firebombs — filled with diesel fuel that didn't ignite — into the entrance of the mall in Hannover on Feb. 5 last year.

They sideswiped two people, but no one was hurt and no damage caused.

