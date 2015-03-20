Germany launches raids across 60 cities, bans radical Islamist group

BERLIN — German police in 60 cities staged sweeping raids early Tuesday targeting the Islamist group True Religion, searching 190 mosques, apartments and offices as authorities intensified a large scale crackdown against religious extremists.

The Germans have launched hundreds of raids in recent months as they grapple with a heightened threat of terror following a spate of attacks in Germany and neighboring countries as well as elevated fears of homegrown radicalization.

The group targeted Tuesday was a Salafist, or ultraconservative, Muslim organization that is ubiquitous in Germany with its members setting up highly-visible welcome tables on busy streets. The group - also known by the name Read! - distributes translated copies of the Koran for free and attempts to spread the faith.

But what on the surfaced seemed like a legitimate religious organization was also a recruiting operation for the radical Islamic State group, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said Tuesday after the raids began. He added that 140 people affiliated with the group had gone on to fight in Syria.

De Maizière announced that the group would now be officially banned in Germany for inciting hate and spreading extremism. "Today's measure is a clear signal, we are taking decisive and comprehensive action against all efforts directed against our freedom and our fundamental values," he said

The sweeping move came as Germany has been expanding its counter-terror operations, including the arrest last week of five men who allegedly raised money and aided in the recruitment of fighters for the Islamic State.

On Tuesday, de Maizière sought to make clear that the Germans were not targeting freedom of religion.

"Today's ban does not target the promotion, practice or propagation of the Islamic faith in general. Muslim life has a permanent and secure place in Germany and in our society."