Germany deports 18-year-old suspected Islamic extremist to Russia
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 4, 2017
BERLIN — German authorities have deported an 18-year-old Russian citizen who grew up in Germany but is deemed to pose a significant risk of carrying out an attack.
The state interior ministry in Bremen said the man, identified only as Izmullah A. in line with German privacy rules, was put on a plane from Frankfurt to Moscow on Monday.
German authorities have begun over recent months carrying out deportations of alleged foreign extremists not proven to have committed a serious offense under laws passed after the Sept. 11 attacks. The deportee argued that he could face torture or detention, but German and European courts eventually cleared the move.
State interior minister Ulrich Maeurer said that "despite all the legal difficulties in the past weeks and months, this result is encouraging."
