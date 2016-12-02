Germany arrests suspected Taliban member
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 2, 2016
BERLIN — German authorities have arrested an Afghan man suspected of being a member of the Taliban.
Federal prosecutors said Friday that 20-year-old Hekmat T. was arrested a day earlier on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization.
Prosecutors alleged the man joined the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2013 and repeatedly took part in fighting against Afghan police and security forces.
The statement didn't say where the man was arrested or why he was in Germany. His full name wasn't provided due to German privacy laws.
Thousands of Afghans have come to Germany in recent years seeking asylum due to the conflict in their home country.
