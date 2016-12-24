Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 24, 2016
FRANKFURT, Germany — More than 54,000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg must leave their homes Christmas morning while authorities defuse a giant 1.8-ton aerial bomb from World War II.
The city's medieval cathedral and City Hall are in the area to be sealed off. Police said Saturday that no one will be allowed into the surrounding streets from about 8 a.m. Sunday and everyone must be out by 10 a.m.
Police say it's impossible to say exactly how long it will take to make the bomb safe. Schools are being opened for people who can't stay with relatives or friends.
Finding bombs from the war is not unusual in Germany. This evacuation, however, is even bigger than the 45,000 people temporarily evacuated to remove a bomb in Koblenz in 2011.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA refuses House intel committee request for briefing on Russia hacking probe
As Afghan mission changes, loaders at Bagram get into the sling of things
American troops adjust to a changed role in Iraq
Marine colonel at Camp Lejeune charged with sexually abusing child
Japan’s Cabinet approves spending on US missiles, surveillance drone
Senators prepare to investigate Russia's potential cyberthreats to US military