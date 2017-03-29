German teen convicted of Islamic State membership

BERLIN — A 19-year-old German man has been convicted of belonging to the Islamic State extremist group and sentenced as a youth to 3 years and 3 months in prison.

The Duesseldorf state court on Wednesday convicted Hossam A. of membership in a terrorist organization. His last name was not released in accordance with German privacy regulations.

The court says Hossam A. served as a guard and in an IS combat unit in Syria from August 2014 to March 2015, when he was 17 years old.

According to the court, he made a wide-ranging confession during his 11-day trial.

The verdict can be appealed.

