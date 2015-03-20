German supreme court rejects bid to outlaw far-right party
By GEIR MOULSON | Associated Press | Published: January 17, 2017
BERLIN — Germany's supreme court has rejected a lawmakers' bid to outlaw a far-right party accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda.
Andreas Vosskuhle, chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, said Tuesday that even though the party had unconstitutional goals, "there are currently no concrete indications ... that its actions will lead to success."
The German parliament's upper house applied for the ban at the end of 2013. It was the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD.
In 2003, the court rejected a previous application because paid government informants within the group were partially responsible for evidence against it.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
N. Korea warns it can launch ICBM ‘anytime and anywhere’
From Siberia to the Marines: Meet one of Parris Island's first female infantry graduates
For Obama’s black appointees, a calling that went beyond service to country
Frozen fox extracted from Danube River in Germany
Security force for Trump’s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs
Decorated Vietnam War Navy aviator Austin Monroe Lindsey dies