German politician sentenced to prison over Nazi camp tattoo
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 7, 2016
BERLIN — A German court sentenced a far-right politician to eight months in prison on Monday for displaying a Nazi-style tattoo, siding with prosecutors and stiffening the suspended term he originally received.
The case against Marcel Zech centered on a tattoo that appeared to combine an image of the Auschwitz death camp with the slogan from the Buchenwald concentration camp's gate, "Jedem das Seine" - "to each his own."
The 28-year-old admitted displaying the tattoo while visiting a swimming pool. Prosecutors appealed after a district court in Oranienburg gave him a six-month suspended sentence in December.
Zech, a member of the far-right National Democratic Party, also had appealed that verdict and sought an acquittal.
On Monday, a state court in Neuruppin, north of Berlin, upheld the defendant's conviction for incitement and imposed the new sentence, news agency dpa reported.
Presiding judge Joern Kalbow said as he announced the ruling that the public might view a suspended sentence as "the state retreating in the face of right-wing radicalism." Kalbow noted that Germany has been seeing increasing numbers of xenophobic crimes.
Defense lawyer Wolfram Nahrath said he would appeal again to a higher court.
During the hearing, Nahrath told judges that Zech had since altered the offending tattoo as a result of the "exceptional denunciation" of him resulting from the case and because he wanted to be able to keep going to the swimming pool with his children.
Prosecutor Torsten Lowitsch said the image of Auschwitz has been replaced by Max and Moritz, figures from a well-known German children's tale. However, Lowitsch said the tattoo still includes the slogan "to each his own."
Far-right politician Marcel Zech is waiting for the beginning of the appeal case with his lawyer Wolfram Nahrath, rear, at a courtroom in Neuruppin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. The court has sentenced Zech to eight months in prison for displaying a Nazi-style tattoo, stiffening the suspended term he originally received after prosecutors appealed.
Bernd Settnik/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon: Strikes killed al-Qaida leaders in Syria, Yemen
Report advises changes on how special operators are used
Pentagon IG OKs general's rent-free living courtesy of defense contractor
Civilians join the fight against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraqi officials say
Iraqi troops push into Mosul outskirts as Islamic State urges fighters to stand their ground
Melania Trump modeled in US prior to getting work visa