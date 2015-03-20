German police target North Africans in holiday sweeps

BERLIN — The police operation in Cologne sought to avoid a repeat of last year, when suspects — including asylum seekers — staged a wave of New Year's Eve sexual assaults. Authorities over the weekend questioned hundreds of men referred to as "Nafris" — short for North Africans. They took nearly 100 into custody.

But was it a security operation or an exercise in mass racial profiling?

After the deadly Dec. 19 truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market by a Tunisian man, Germany is more polarized than ever over how to deal with hundreds of thousands of recently arrived asylum seekers, including many from the Middle East and North Africa.

The New Year's sweeps in Cologne, about 300 miles southwest of Berlin, became the latest flash point, with police being both hailed and criticized for deploying newly aggressively tactics.

The divide illustrates the intensifying debate in Germany — and across Europe — over how to balance cherished values of privacy and civil liberties against a new era of risk. German authorities on Monday said they had made yet another in a series of terrorist-linked arrests, taking into custody a Syrian migrant on suspicion of seeking funds from the Islamic State to stage a truck bomb attack.

In Cologne over the weekend, police deployed thousands of officers. Videos showed a large group of men, apparently North Africans, corralled for questioning by police. Critics blasted the police, in part for using a term for North Africans deemed by some to be an ethnic slur.

"Hundreds of Nafris screened at main railway station," the Cologne police Tweeted on New Year's Eve.

On Twitter, the popular German comedian Jan Bohmermann retorted, "What is the difference between Nafri and the [n-word]?"

Amnesty International denounced the operation as blatant "racial profiling."

"Questions over the legality and proportionality arise when nearly 1,000 people are checked and partially stopped only because of their appearance," senior Green Party politician Simone Peter told the Rheinische Post.

Yet far more voices appeared to push back against the critics, crediting the police with taking preventive measures following last year's violent New Year's Eve - when more than 1,200 women were sexually assaulted in various German cities, including more than 600 in Cologne and about 400 in Hamburg.

More than 2,000 men were allegedly involved. At least 120 suspects — about half of them foreign nationals who had recently arrived in Germany — have since been identified.

The government of Chancellor Angela Merkel - under fire over her former open-door policy toward refugees — backed the Cologne crackdown.

"The government is very relieved that the public New Year's Eve festivities proceeded mostly peacefully and above all without such dreadful incidents like last year," government spokesman Georg Streiter said Tuesday

Sigmar Gabriel, chairman of the Social Democratic Party and Germany's vice chancellor, told the Funke newspaper group that criticism directed at the police operation was unjustified.

It "has nothing to do with racism but with smart public safety," he said on Monday. Gabriel also defended use of the term "Nafris."

"What else should the police do apart from stopping exactly that group of North Africans and preventing them from accessing Cologne's inner city?" he asked.

Even Peter, the Green Party official, softened her tone as party colleagues appeared to distance themselves from her earlier remarks against the police operation.

"That the people of Cologne were able to celebrate more peaceful this year and that the assaults which happened last year did not repeat is thanks to the well-prepared police," she wrote.

Cologne's police president Jurgen Mathies on Monday claimed that suspects were screened based on "aggressive" behavior rather than their appearance. He said a large number of men had suddenly turned up at the Cologne's central train station on New Year's Eve, leading authorities to send in reinforcements.

Ultimately, police detained 92 people - including 16 Germans and 10 Syrians - on Saturday night in Cologne.

"I feared that the [situation] could suddenly sour," Mathies.

Nevertheless, he said he regretted the use of the word "Nafris" in a police tweet.

"This term is not supposed to be used for public relations," he said. He added that the term had been in use internally since 2013 to describe young North African men "who have distinguished themselves for years with a particular willingness to use violence."

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere's, in a piece for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, called for new steps on deportations. They included the creation of "federal departure centers," in which rejected asylum seekers could be kept before their deportations to avoid them slipping away or going into hiding.

