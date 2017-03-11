German police order mall to stay closed after attack threat
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 11, 2017
BERLIN — Police have ordered a shopping mall in the western German city of Essen not to open after receiving credible tips of an imminent attack.
The shopping center and the adjacent parking lot stayed closed Saturday morning as over a hundred police officers searched the compound.
The German news agency dpa reported that the downtown mall, one of the biggest in the region, would be closed for the entire day.
Police in Essen could not immediately be reached for more details.
