German police nab Russian wanted for 13 years by South Korea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 2, 2017
BERLIN — German police say they have arrested a Russian man who has been sought by South Korea for more than 13 years as a suspected accessory to murder.
Federal police said Monday that the 53-year-old, whom they didn't identify, was arrested at Munich airport as he was in transit between Moscow and Prague. He is now in custody awaiting extradition.
Police say the man, who was arrested on Saturday, was sought by South Korean authorities as an accomplice to the killing of a man in 2003. He is accused of driving the getaway car, and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Islamic State calls for attacks on US bases in Bahrain
Congress passes gutted veterans reform bill
Scholars team up to dispel 400-year-old myths, assumptions about US
Trump's NY campaign co-chair says he wants Obama dead of 'mad cow disease'
US is helping train Iraqi militias historically tied to Iran
Shut down Russian retreat in Maryland offers glimpse at spy battles