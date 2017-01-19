German parliament pays tribute to market attack victims
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 19, 2017
BERLIN — Germany's parliament has paid tribute to the 12 people killed in the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin a month ago.
Speaker Norbert Lammert told lawmakers Thursday that "terror aims to shake, paralyze and destabilize democratic societies. The terrorists did not achieve this aim in Germany."
Seven Germans were among the victims, along with people from Poland, Ukraine, Italy, Israel and the Czech Republic.
Anis Amri, a Tunisian whose asylum application had been rejected, drove a commandeered truck into the market in central Berlin on Dec. 19. He was killed in a shootout with Italian police four days later after they stopped him for a routine identity check.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy to upgrade combat awards for 4 Marines, 1 sailor
Facts about Inauguration Day, the high point of the US political calendar
Anti-Islamic State coalition airstrikes assist Turkish operations near al Bab
For veterans, Alaska offers space and a safety net
Interior nominee Zinke disputes Trump on climate change
Air Force keeps tools at the ready by putting them under wraps