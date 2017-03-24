German Parliament passes toll for passenger cars
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 24, 2017
BERLIN — Germany's Parliament has passed a law introducing a road toll for passenger cars.
The disputed law, which was passed Friday, had long been questioned by other European countries and European Union bodies who said it was discriminatory toward non-German car drivers as German owners of cars registered in Germany would have the toll deducted from their annual tax bill.
Responding to criticism, the German transport minister introduced a compromise in December in which the toll will take into account how much any car pollutes the environment and there will also be short-term tariffs for foreign cars.
Germany's Upper House still needs to vote on the law.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Lawmakers introduce bill to expand VA services for female veterans
US, South Korean soldiers practice taking out chemical-weapons labs
Proposed cuts could force Coast Guardsmen to do more with less
Offering goodwill, US cultivates partnership in South Asia
Vigilantes prowl Europe’s border with a target: Muslim migrants
White House budget proposal cuts domestic spending, boosts military