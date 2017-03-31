German parliament gives final approval to car toll plan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 31, 2017
BERLIN — The German parliament has given final approval to plans for a highway toll for passenger cars.
Parliament's upper house let the plan pass on Friday when opponents were unable to muster a majority to stall it. The toll, a pet project of the smallest of Germany's three governing parties, has drawn widespread criticism and for a time was held up by a dispute with the European Union.
The EU's executive Commission argued that Germany's initial plan was discriminatory toward non-German car owners, as it would allow owners of cars registered in Germany to have the toll deducted from annual vehicle tax bills. Under a compromise announced in December, the toll will now take into account how much any car pollutes the environment.
Germany plans to levy the toll from 2019.
