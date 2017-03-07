German minister: Russia waging fake news 'propaganda war'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 7, 2017
BERLIN — Germany's finance minister says Russia is conducting a "propaganda war" through fake news to try to garner influence abroad, and it has to stop.
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a group of foreign correspondents in Berlin on Tuesday that Kremlin-funded Russia Today produces "false reports from morning to evening," which "is not acceptable and needs to end."
Schaeuble says there is a "constant and unbelievably deceitful" barrage of Russian propaganda.
Schaeuble didn't specify any reports, but last month Lithuanian authorities quickly debunked a story that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission there had raped a teenage girl.
Lithuanian authorities suggested Russia may have invented the claim to discredit the new NATO force on its borders.
