German man's front door walled up overnight
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 7, 2017
BERLIN — Police say a man in western Germany ran into a wall, literally, as he opened his front door to leave the house earlier this week.
The man was heading out of his house in Mainhausen, near Frankfurt, on Monday morning but found that unknown perpetrators had — it seems quietly and without attracting anyone's attention — built a wall in the doorway during the night. He had to tear down the wall to leave.
A police statement said the man "must have felt like a Berliner in August 1961," referring to East Germany's unannounced sealing of its border with the Berlin Wall.
Police spokesman Ingbert Zacharias told news agency dpa late Tuesday that officers don't know whether a prank, a dare or an act of revenge was behind the wall.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
New nuclear-armed subs win Pentagon OK before Obama leaves
As Trump and North Korea's Kim spar, China poses as the responsible actor
US Marine force in Norway to eye Arctic and beyond
Pressure's on for Trump to make diplomats safer
Afghan Taliban reiterates demands for peace talks with US
Off-duty SEAL died after overturning kayak in Virginia