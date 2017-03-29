German lawmakers slam Turkey for alleged spying on colleague
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 29, 2017
BERLIN — German lawmakers are voicing anger at claims that Turkey is spying on a fellow member of Parliament.
The caucus leader of the Social Democratic Party said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that lawmaker Michelle Muentefering appeared on a list Turkey's spy agency MIT handed to its German counterpart.
German media reported that Muentefering appeared under the heading "centers of power and non-governmental organizations" on a list of people and groups allegedly linked to the Gulen movement .
The Turkish government claims supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen were behind last year's coup attempt in Turkey.
SPD caucus leader Thomas Oppermann said in a statement Wednesday that "the Turkish government must immediately stop this spying."
Muentefering, who chairs the German-Turkish parliamentary group, said "a line has clearly been crossed."
