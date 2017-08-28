German foreign minister to meet with American counterpart
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 28, 2017
BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he's heading to Washington for face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid multiple urgent issues.
Gabriel said before his scheduled departure Monday that North Korea's nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, the crisis in Qatar, the Iran nuclear agreement and U.S. sanctions on Russia are among the topics on his agenda.
Germany has been critical of the Trump administration's climate policy and escalating rhetoric on North Korea, while the U.S. has questioned Germany's large trade surplus, among other issues.
Gabriel said: ""America's the most important European ally and even though important issues currently separate us, we need to seek dialogue with those willing to cooperate."
Other details of the Tuesday meeting haven't been released.
