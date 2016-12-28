Quantcast

German city bans New Year's Eve far-right demonstration

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016

BERLIN — Police in Cologne have banned a far-right demonstration on New Year's Eve as they work to prevent a repeat of last year's disorder and say they'll put obstacles in place to prevent anyone from driving into crowds.

City authorities already announced plans to deploy more than 1,500 officers, over 10 times more than last year when police failed to prevent a string of robberies and sexual assaults blamed largely on foreign men.

Police chief Juergen Mathies said Wednesday he refused permission for a protest by the far-right National Democratic Party. He said it would have drawn large numbers of counter-demonstrators and endangered security.

Following the Dec. 19 Berlin truck attack, Mathies said police will deploy concrete blocks and vehicles as obstacles to protect some areas in the hours before New Year.
 

People gather at the Cologne, Germany, main station on Dec. 31, 2015. Police in Cologne have banned a far-right demonstration planned for New Year's Eve 2016 as they work to prevent a repeat of last year's disorder. City authorities plan to deploy more than 1,500 officers.
Markus Boehm/dpa via AP

