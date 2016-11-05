French soldier dies in an attack in northern Mali

PARIS — France's defense ministry says a French soldier was fatally injured in an attack in northern Mali after a mine was detonated at his passing armored vehicle during a supply mission.

The minister said Saturday the "attack" took place north-east of the Malian town of Kidal the day before and that Fabien Jacq, a 28-year-old staff sergeant with the French Barkhane force operating in the country, died overnight.

The mine targeted two French armored vehicles Friday in early afternoon, and another French soldier was lightly wounded.

The SITE Intelligence Group, specialists in monitoring jihadist publications, said the Mali-based Ansar Dine group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on Twitter.

