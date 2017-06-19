French security official: Attacker on Champs-Elysees 'most probably' dead
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 19, 2017
PARIS — Paris police say a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.
Two French police officials have told The Associated Press that a suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle there before being "downed."
Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says the driver, whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle, is "most probably" dead.
Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene. He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.
Paris police said neither the officer nor pedestrians were injured. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation.
An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.
