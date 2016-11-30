French president says Czech help vital in anti-terror fight

Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman, right, and his French counterpart Francois Hollande, left, arrive to give a statement for media after their meeting at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

PRAGUE — France President Francois Hollande says his country is thankful to the Czech Republic for its help in the fight against terrorism.

Hollande said through a translator after meeting Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday that sharing information and coordinating police activities were particularly important because the Czech Republic is a "transit zone."

Hollande didn't elaborate. But Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka says extremists have traveled to Western countries through Czech territory.

Sobotka also says one of the suspects linked to the terror attacks in Paris last year previously had been in the Czech Republic.

Hollande says he and Zeman agreed to intensify their cooperation on nuclear energy, which both countries rely heavily on. The Czech Republic is planning to build new reactors.

