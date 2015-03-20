French left stakes its hopes on Manuel Valls in presidential race

PARIS — Manuel Valls, France's Socialist prime minister, announced Monday evening that he will run for the French presidency in next spring's election, promising that France would remain a bulwark of progress amid a global turn to the right.

"I want an independent France, inflexible in its values," he said, "to face the China of Xi Jinping, the Russia of Vladimir Putin, the America of Donald Trump, the Turkey of [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan."

His announcement came just days after François Hollande, the most unpopular president in modern French history, said he would not seek reelection in 2017, joining the ranks of an increasingly abandoned European political establishment.

In the wake of Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union, the presidential election victory of Donald Trump and, most recently, Sunday's constitutional reform referendum in Italy, France's 2017 election is widely seen as a potential next chapter in a revolt against the West's established order.

On Monday, Valls pledged to launch a strong leftist defense against the rising tide of Marine Le Pen, the savvy leader of the National Front, France's far-right populist party, which has risen steadily in the polls. He said he would step down as prime minister Tuesday to seek the Socialist presidential nomination in a primary in January.



If he wins the primary, Valls will also have to contend with François Fillon, a more moderate conservative candidate who advocates a free-market economic platform but shares many of Le Pen's anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiments.

The French left, once the undisputed bedrock of national politics and a principal architect of the European Union, has fallen in esteem to such a degree that winning the presidency in 2017 is almost inconceivable, analysts say. By one poll, the presidential approval rating of Hollande, the Socialist incumbent, has dropped to a minuscule 4 percent.

As an explanation, analysts generally cite France's stubbornly high unemployment rate and a wave of devastating terrorist attacks that have claimed some 230 lives here in the last two years. In the wake of those attacks, Hollande's Socialist government has struggled to project an image of strength, responding with measures that critics say are primarily concerned with saving face instead of enacting real change.

In his address Monday evening, Valls rejected this assumption, insisting with dramatic emphasis that the left still has a viable chance to win the presidency.

"I'm told that the left has no chance, but nothing is written," he said. "That it will never come together, that the extreme right is qualified for office, but nothing is written. That Fillon is already the next president of the republic, but nothing is written."

He continued: "The left is big and beautiful when it speaks to all the French, when it gathers together, when its destiny is entwined with that of France. France needs the left!"

But the French left is deeply divided within its own ranks, largely thanks to Hollande's controversial proposal to strip French nationality from convicted terrorists who hold dual citizenship. Many on the left insisted that the proposal would enshrine a legal distinction between citizens who are supposed to remain equal before the law, and it was ultimately abandoned. But the broader rift inside the party has remained.

Valls, who has sought to project a certain tough-guy swagger as prime minister, has been a constant fixture in that internal struggle, especially vis-à-vis France's Muslim community, the country's largest minority group. During a furor over the "burkini" this past summer, for instance, when some 30 French towns banned the modest swimsuit from public beaches, he was among the towns' loudest defenders.

French courts have since overturned many of the burkini bans in the jurisdictions that passed them.

But Valls called the burkini, designed to allow Muslim women to enjoy the beach while respecting traditional dress codes, a "provocation," insisting that the garment was an affront to France's secular values. In response, Muslim leaders quickly accused him of hypocrisy. Supporters of French secularism, they pointed out, do not object that virtually all of France's public holidays are Christian in origin.

On Monday, Valls suggested that bigger battles lie ahead.

"I note the division on the left," he said, "but until when will we endure this spectacle?"

