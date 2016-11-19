French judge to hear case of boy who shares attacker's name

PARIS — A French judge will hear the case of a newborn boy who was given the same name as an Islamic radical who killed seven people in 2012.

The child's name, Mohamed Merah, was brought to the attention of Nice authorities at the beginning of the month. It's the same name as an Islamist extremist who killed seven people in attacks on a Jewish school and French paratroopers in the southwestern Toulouse region.

Nice mayor Philippe Pradel and regional president Christian Estrosi said in a statement Saturday that the family choice of the first name "may be contrary to the child's interest."

A family affairs judge will decide whether the family needs to change the first name of the child.

