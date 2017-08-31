Frankfurt to evacuate 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb

A police officer passes a blue tent Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, that was set up over a 1.8-ton bomb of a type dropped by British bombers during World War II.

Frankfurt officials plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction work Tuesday in the Westend district.

Bomb disposal operations are common in Germany since WWII, but officials said Sunday's evacuation will be Germany's biggest yet.

City councilor Markus Frank said Thursday that the 1.8-ton bomb contains 1.4 tons of explosives, according to The Associated Press.

A mile radius around the bomb will be evacuated ahead of the disposal, which is expected to take about four hours, Frank said.

