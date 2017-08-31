Frankfurt to evacuate 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb
By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Published: August 31, 2017
Frankfurt officials plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction work Tuesday in the Westend district.
Bomb disposal operations are common in Germany since WWII, but officials said Sunday's evacuation will be Germany's biggest yet.
City councilor Markus Frank said Thursday that the 1.8-ton bomb contains 1.4 tons of explosives, according to The Associated Press.
A mile radius around the bomb will be evacuated ahead of the disposal, which is expected to take about four hours, Frank said.
