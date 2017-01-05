France honors victims 2 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 5, 2017
PARIS — French officials have honored the 17 victims killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher market and police almost two years ago.
Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence on Thursday at three sites of the attacks.
On Jan. 7, 2015, two French-born brothers killed 11 people inside the Parisian building where Charlie Hebdo operated, as well as a Muslim policeman outside.
Over the next two days, an accomplice shot a policewoman to death, then stormed a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, killing four hostages. All three gunmen died.
