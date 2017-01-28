France, Germany criticize US migrant block

The foreign ministers of France and Germany are putting on a united front in the face of President Donald Trump's halt in the U.S. refugee program, with the German minister noting that loving thy neighbor forms part of America's Christian traditions.

The French minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said Trump's order "can only worry us."

After meeting Saturday in Paris, both Ayrault and Sigmar Gabriel — on his first trip abroad since his appointment Friday — said they want to hold talks with Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state who is still awaiting confirmation.

"There are many other issues that worry us. That is why Sigmar and I also discussed what we are going to do. When our colleague, Tillerson, is officially appointed, we will both contact him," Ayrault said.